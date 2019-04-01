New makeup Im trying & loving
Spring into soft summer skin with some of my favorite Dior products + more!
The Best Beach Accessories Round-Up.
The summer sun is here, and I’m getting ready to spend my days at the beach!
Come check out some of my favorite summer styles…
The perfect Basics for Summer
With Spring in full swing and Summer right around the corner we could all use some good basics in our lives. While gearing up for the heat, check out some of my go to basics that will be sure to compliment any outfit.
Find the perfect White Dress!
With the warm air and fresh blooms upon us, spring is here, and summer is soon to follow! I can’t think of a better way to welcome the season of beautiful bouquets than in a perfect little white dress.
Beyond the Festival
I’m sure your social feeds are flooded with Coachella content, but I can’t resist one last round of festival attire that you can also wear through spring & summer!
Revolve Festival
Can’t believe Coachella season came and went already! Festival season is always one of my favorite times of the year and let’s not forget all the fun looks I get to play with for Coachella weekend.
I lost count on how many times I’ve been coming to Coachella but I’m always happy to get the chance to attend, work and play with my Revolve family. I got to hang with the Revolve fam throughout the whole week this year! I was totally immersed in the dreamy affair of the desert and caught in the Coachella whirlwind. Revolve Festival was definitely the hottest and most coolest party in the desert and I feel so lucky I was able to be a part of it! From the live performances of some of my favorite artists, to the In & Out Burger truck, the prettiest photo backgrounds, the merry-go-round and all the cool gifting suites. Revolve festival was the talk of the town!
Come take a look at all my fav Revolve festival styles!